Will Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Earnings Fall Flat Again?

The Boston Beer Company Inc ( SAM ) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2016 results on Feb 22. The big question facing investors is, whether this largest U.S. craft brewer will be able to deliver a positive earnings surprise in the quarter to be reported.

Last quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.4%. Also, in the trailing four quarters Boston Beer underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 8.4%.

Further, a look at Boston Beer’s earnings estimates revisions shows that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter and 2016 has remained stable for over the last 30 days.

The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is $1.24 per share, which reflects year-over-year growth of 2.1%. Also, analysts polled by Zacks expect revenues of $225.8 million, up about 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors Influencing SAM This Quarter

Boston Beer is facing troubles at its Samuel Adams brand due to stiff competition in the craft beer space as well as weakness in the cider class. This resulted in soft depletion trends and lower shipments in third-quarter 2016, wherein both the top line and bottom line dropped year over year, alongside lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, taking into account the year-to-date trends and future projections, the company trimmed its earnings and depletions outlook for 2016.

Boston Beer has underperformed the Zacks categorized Beverages – Alcoholic industry in the past one year. Evidently, its shares have declined 10.8% over the past one year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.1%.



While the company remains committed to its three point growth plan, the aforementioned factors make us quite apprehensive of Boston Beer’s upcoming results.

SAM’s Earnings Whispers Are a Concern

Our proven model does not conclusively show that Boston Beer is likely to beat estimates this quarter. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen.

This is not the case here, as you will see…

