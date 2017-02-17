Britax Stroller Recall 2017: 7 Things to Know

A Britax stroller recall has been issued in 2017 due to a manufacturing flaw in the product.

Here are seven things you should know about the move:

Two types of strollers have been recalled, including the B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers, which come equipped with click-and-go receivers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said “a damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to infants in the car seat.”

These strollers can be found in major retailers, where they have been available since 2011.

About 676,000 of these strollers have been sold in the U.S.

Another 36,400 have been sold in Canada, while 4,600 have been available in Mexico.

The Britax strollers become a hazard when they are in travel system mode as the car seat attached to the stroller can unlatch and fall without warning. There have been 1,337 reports that have damaged click and go receiver mounts.

The recall comes following at least 33 reports of users who said the strollers disconnected unexpectedly from the car seat component attached to them, causing the device to fall in the ground and putting the infants’ lives at risk. In 26 of these situations, the incidents caused the children to receive scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.

The products sold for between $250 and $470 at a variety of major retailers, including Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ).

