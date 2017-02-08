Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Stock Recovers From Post-Earnings Drop

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD ) stock has recovered from its post-earnings drop on Wednesday.

Source: Shutterstock

Buffalo Wild Wings reported earnings per share of 87 cents for the fourth quarter of 2016. This is down from its earnings per share of $1.32 for the fourth quarter of the year prior. It also failed to meet Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.27 for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Buffalo Wild Wings for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $494.19 million. This is an increase over its revenue of $490.22 million from the same time last year. BWLD’s revenue for the fourth quarter of the year also failed to meet analysts’ expectations of $513.7 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Buffalo Wild Wings reported net income of $15.6 million. This is a a roughly 38% decrease over the restaurant company’s net income of $25.3 million that was reported during the same period of 2015.

Buffalo Wild Wings also updated its guidance for the full year of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share for the year to be between $5.60 to $6.00. Wall Street is expecting the company to report earnings per share of $6.48 for the full year of 2017.

“Our focus for the year is to gain momentum on sales, improve our cost structure, grow internationally, optimize our domestic restaurant portfolio, and lower our cost of capital,” Sally Smith, President and CEO of Buffalo Wild Wings, said in a statement. “We also recently announced an expanded share repurchase program with an accelerated timeline to achieve our target of 1.5x net debt to EBITDA by year-end.”

BWLD stock was up 1% as of Wednesday morning.