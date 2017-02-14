Burger King ‘Adult Meals’ to Contain Sex Toys for Valentine’s Day

Burger King, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR ), is celebrating Valentine’s Day with “Adult Meals”.

The Adult Meals being sold by Burger King for Valentine’s day include sex toys for couples. That’s sounds incredibly risque at first, but it is actually pretty tame. The adult toy that comes in the meal will either be a blindfold, feather duster or scalp massager.

Burger King Adult Meals will only be available on Valentine’s Day. The restaurant chain will also only be selling them after 6:00 p.m. This offer is also only available in Israel.

Customers that order a Burger King Adult Meal will find food for two in it. The meal contains two Whoppers, two sets of french fries and two beers, along with one of the already-mentioned adult toy, reports AdWeek.

Here are some reactions to the Burger King Adult Meals from users on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

“Finally, You Can Buy Sex Toys at Burger King!”

“Like, putting sex toys in to Burger King meals has to be the outer limit of commodification.”

“Sure, @Wendys will roast you, but @BurgerKing will give you sex toys in an adult “Happy Meal” 🤣😂”

“Nothing says romance like a sex toy from Burger King “

“This #valentines thing is going a bit far. @dominos pizza engagement ring, a bacon bouquet and now this from @BurgerKing”

“Imagine getting a dry soya burger patty & Mountain Dew with ur vibrator just to start of ur sex life. Wow Burger King has all the answers.”

You can see the Burger King Adult Meal video ad for yourself below.