Buying Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock? Wait for a Pullback

Back on Dec. 21, and again on Jan. 12, yours truly here touted Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) as one of the market’s most compelling (and investment-worthy) turnaround stories. Though, I was worried AMD stock was a bit too overextended for its own good, I completely understood the strong bullish sentiment even as I feared a profit-taking pullback.

Well, last week’s earnings report largely vindicated my broad optimism. On the flipside, the rally AMD has dished out since my last look has exacerbated its overbought condition.

I stand by the original thesis. That is, AMD stock is a buy on any decent-sized dip. As it just so happens, the low of that dip is now likely to be above the low point I had in mind just a few weeks ago.

The Best Is Yet to Come

As a refresher, or in case you missed it, the maker of computer processors and other computer chips lost one cent per share of AMD stock for its fourth fiscal quarter, on revenue of $1.1 billion. The loss was in line with expectations, and the top line was 15% better than expectations. More important, both figures were marked improvements on year-ago numbers; the company lost 13 cents per share in its fourth quarter of 2015.

To those who’ve been loosely keeping tabs on Advanced Micro Devices, the growth makes sense. AMD has been irrelevant for years, losing out to processors from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), but also ceding ground to Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) in the mobile processor and chip market. Last year though, whispers of a game-changing CPU (central processing unit) and a game-changing GPU (graphics processing unit) surfaced. If the rumors were true, it was only a matter of time before Advanced Micro Devices started winning back market share.

As it turns out, the rumors were true.

The processor, nicknamed Ryzen, is the first entry in the Summit Ridge line of desktop processors are a true 8-core, 16-thread CPU with a base operating speed of 3.4 GHz. That’s a bit stronger than the most comparable processor from Intel, the Core i7-6900K, which operates at a base frequency of 3.2 GHz. The i7 can be boosted up to 4 GHz; it’s not exactly clear exactly how fast the Ryzen can be pushed, though it’s likely to be in that 4 gigahertz ballpark.

The new GPU technology, called Vega, is a second-generation high bandwidth memory (or HBM2) design found on a stacked-memory architecture that performs significantly better than the more common GDDR5 (double data rate type-five) utilized by most graphics processing units today. An essentially-infinite amount of memory can be dedicated to handling the display — the maximum virtualization is capped at a ridiculous 512 terabytes. This platform is about twice as powerful as most current alternatives, and will make Advanced Micro Devices competitive with the newest generation of GPU architecture from Nvidia, called Pascal.

Thing is, last quarter’s huge results had nothing to do with Ryzen or Vega. Ryzen won’t be available until the end of this month or early March, and Vega won’t be out until May. Everything AMD did last quarter it did solely with its least dramatic wares.

Just think what kind of growth it will achieve once Vega and Ryzen are available.

Next Page