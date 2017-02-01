Buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Now, Worry About Valuations Later

Bloomberg’s headline last week about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) says it all — “Alibaba Adds $7.5 Billion in Market Value After Raising Forecast.”

Source: Shutterstock

It leaves little doubt about the quality of its third-quarter 2016 earnings report that sent Alibaba stock above $100 for the third time in its brief 28-month history as a public company.

Other InvestorPlace contributors have already covered the highlights of BABA’s successful quarter, so I won’t dwell too much on the specific numbers. Rather, I thought I’d examine where Alibaba stock might be headed considering that its business is still very much in growth mode.

Where Alibaba Stock Is Headed

Dana Blankenhorn sees BABA hitting its all-time high of $120 in the near future despite its rich valuation, because there are very few growth stories out there as compelling as “The House That Jack Built,” including Jeff Bezos’ $400 billion behemoth.

Sure, Alibaba stock is perceived by some to be a one-trick pony generating 80% of its revenue from Chinese commerce, but Blankenhorn reminds readers that it’s so much more than that and when the various pieces of its business get built out and mature, you’ll wish you had bought at $102 where it’s currently trading.

How can you argue with logic? You can’t and I won’t. I’m old enough to remember when Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) faced the same concerns from investors about a lack of revenue diversification and along came the cloud and it was off to the races.

An example of how Alibaba is using its e-commerce expertise for future growth are two potential investments the company will make in traditional retail: The first is a 35% stake in Sanjiang Shopping Club, a Chinese grocery store chain that will leverage Alibaba’s know-how to improve the shopping experience for its customers; the second move is its $2.6 billion offer to acquire the Intime Retail Group, a Chinese department store operator that owns 29 department stores and 17 shopping malls.

Both Bezos and Ma have come to the same conclusion that e-commerce can be more successful, not less, by having brick-and-mortar stores to provide a truly omnichannel shopping experience for its customers.

Retail today is about meeting your customer where they are 24/7; while it seems young people do nothing but stare at screens all day (smartphone, tablet, desktop, TV), millennials actually prefer shopping in a physical store (70% according to 2016 CBRE survey) rather than online.

Millennials will do research online when looking to buy something, but when push comes to shove they’re interested in going to the store first to try it out and then take it home once they’re sold. That’s great news for car dealers.

Next Page