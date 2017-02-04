Buy or Sell: 3 Real Estate Plays Paying up to 8.6%

The headlines in the global real estate space are terrifying right now. It’s the kind of negative press you see in just two situations: the throes of a full-blown crash, or near a market top.

This is the latter.

Sure, high-yield opportunities are available – like the three REIT funds yielding 5% to 8.6% that I plan on highlighting for you today. But concern about a planet-wide real estate bubble is well-founded.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development believes various international markets’ property prices are reaching dangerous heights, and that several countries’ high prices were “not consistent with a stable real estate market,” according Britain’s The Telegraph. The U.K., Sweden and Canada are among the countries seeing property go through the roof.

Much of this has come courtesy of massive international buying by China, which dumped $33 billion into overseas real estate last year. The problem is, while China has helped prop up real estate globally, capital controls implemented late last year seem to be having the desired effect – but at the detriment of international real estate markets, which are seeing Chinese buyers exit in droves.

However, investors must weigh all of this bad news on the global front with a hot domestic property market, not to mention the general need to diversify not just by sector and asset – but geographically, too. But perhaps most tempting of all is the fact that international real estate funds offer some of the highest yields in global equity.

Today, we’ll look at three funds that sit squarely in the crossroads of high yield and high danger. And we’ll decide: Are they worth it?

