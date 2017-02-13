Buy This, Not That: Facebook Inc (FB) vs Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Shares of Twitter Inc ( TWTR ) plunged 12% after the social networking service missed Q4 expectations last week. While Twitter beat the 12 cents per share target by 33%, it missed the consensus sales estimate by 3.1%.

That was enough to send shares tumbling on Thursday.

The hard truth is that Twitter’s advertising sales are slowing. Worldwide ad revenue fell 1% compared with a year ago; in the U.S., ad sales declined 7%. Meanwhile, Twitter reported a net loss of $167 million for the fourth quarter. In the three-plus years that Twitter has been a publicly-traded company, it hasn’t been able to turn a profit.

Today, I’ve been getting a bunch of questions about whether TWTR is a buy on the dip. After all, Twitter called 2016 a “transformative” year.

However, for those of you who are looking for a bargain buy, I’d look elsewhere. For FY 2017, analysts expect that Twitter’s total sales will grow just 9.3% over 2016. Adjusted earnings growth is expected to slow to 15%, which is well below the 42.5% growth rate logged in 2016.

To add insult to injury, most of the analyst community rates TWTR as a hold or a sell. The stock was recently downgraded by both UBS and Pivotal Research Group. As analysts have cooled to the stock, institutional buying pressure has also dried up.

For these reasons and more, TWTR ranks as a sell in Portfolio Grader.

So instead of buying into the Twitter dip, I’d recommend you look into another social networking giant first.

Just last week, Facebook Inc ( FB ) made a good showing with its own fourth-quarter report. Revenue jumped 51.9% year-on-year to $8.81 billion, 3.5% higher than the consensus estimate. Over the same period, net income more than doubled from $1.6 billion to $3.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.41, which beat the $1.31 EPS consensus estimate by 7.6%.

When it comes to fundamentals, Facebook earns As and Bs on six of the eight metrics I graded it on. Couple that with a solid B for its Quantitative Grade and a reasonable 20 forward P/E, and it’s clear which stock is the better buy.

FB measures up as a buy in Portfolio Grader.

