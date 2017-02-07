Can Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Win in Groceries?

Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) grocery strategy is confusing. Last year, the Wall Street Journal published a stunning report that the company was planning to open 2,000 physical grocery stores. Such a move which would have made it one of the largest operators in the country, in league with Kroger Co’s (NYSE: KR ) 2,778 locations, Albertson’s 2,205 stores and the 2,000 markets owned by Ahold-Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY ), corporate parent of Stop-N-Shop and Food Lion.

A few days later, AMZN stock, which is known for being secretive and didn’t comment on the Journal’s original report, released a statement indicating that it did not have plans to open “2,000 of anything. Not even close.”

Then it cryptically added: “We are still learning.” For its part, the Journal stuck to its story, adding that the Seattle-based company could open 2,000 grocery stores “depending on how its trials go.”

This raises the question over whether Amazon might open more stores. It is test marketing Amazon Go, a neighborhood market that enables shoppers to make purchases without going through a checkout line. It also is thinking of adding larger format concepts, the newspaper added.

Before getting too excited about AMZN stock over this particular initiative — especially in the wake of slightly disappointing fourth-quarter earnings — investors need to keep a few things in mind.

Fighting the Grocery Business

First, the grocery business has been the Bermuda Triangle for some of the biggest names in retail, such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ), which have struggled for years in the low-margin business. The higher-end of the grocery market has stagnated as evidenced by the declining profits at Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ). I don’t know how Amazon will fare any better.

Indeed, according to eMarketer, AmazonFresh online grocery delivery service trials rivals Peapod, Fresh Direct and Instacart because it started later. Peapod is owned by Royal Ahold Delhaize, has been around for 20 years. AmazonFresh sales have been surging lately because the e-commerce giant has slashed fees. This is a familiar strategy from the Amazon playbook of sacrificing profit for revenue growth. Local grocers are offering delivery as well.

