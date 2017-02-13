Chevron Corporation a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock (CVX)

Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) has been named to the Dividend Channel ”S.A.F.E. 25” list, signifying a stock with above-average ”DividendRank” statistics including a strong 3.8% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ”DividendRank” report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Chevron is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF ( ITOT ), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.44% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY ), which holds $217,819,688 worth of CVX shares.

Chevron Corporation made the “Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25” list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Chevron is $4.32 per share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date is on 02/14/2017.

Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CVX, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

CVX operates in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, among companies like Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) ( SU ), and Phillips 66 ( PSX ).

