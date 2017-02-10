Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech >

Chicago Auto Show 2017: 5 Hottest Cars to Watch

Nissan is making plenty of noise this year

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
The Chicago Auto Show 2017 is kicking off tomorrow and there’s plenty to be excited about.

Chicago Auto Show 2017
The automotive show will feature some of the hottest cars that will be released in 2017 with the 2018 model year. It will begin on Saturday, Feb. 11 and it will run through Monday, Feb. 20.

We have compiled some of the vehicles that you should keep an eye on as you check out the event. All of these are expected to make a lot of noise.

Browse through the next few slides and see what five companies and cars we are referring to.

