Trade of the Day: Buy the Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock Turnaround

Friday turned into a feast for bearish investors at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). And guess what? It could always get worse. But don’t let other investors’ fear and loathing prevent you from ordering a bit of strategic income or maybe a piece of very well-done CMG stock off Chipotle’s options menu. Let me explain.

By the looks of it, Friday was not a good day for Chipotle and CMG shareholders. The stock shed 4.54% after issuing a headline-grabbing earnings release whose numbing year-over-year metrics were topped off with a 2-cent miss on profits of 55 cents and in-line, but turning-the-corner sales.

Visually, Chipotle investors heading for the exits, resulted in a heavy foot traffic, bearish engulfing candlestick imprint left on the CMG stock chart by the close of trade.

And it could get worse.

Financial rag Barron’s put Chipotle on its weekend cover asking the question, “Chipotle—Can It Be Fixed?” The short answer was: don’t bother right now.

The article warned that 10% downside to perhaps as much as -35% in 2017 is still possible due to increased marketing and costly sourcing efforts for ingredients from Mexico which could get a good deal more expensive if the Trump administration’s tariff plan gets passed.

With little doubt of Chipotle’s overt bearishness both off and on the price chart, it’s our view that CMG stocks’ days in the proverbial slaughterhouse are ‘close’ to providing a nice opportunity for contrarian investors. CNBC’s James Cramer is one of the few analysts who mostly agrees.

On Friday The Mad Money host stressed companies involved in food scandals like Chipotle’s 2015 food poisoning outbreak generally require 18 months for investors to forget. While he says “so we’re not there yet”, Thursday night’s report marked the beginning of the turn for Chipotle and “if it goes below $400, buy it.”

CMG Stock Daily Chart

Amongst other items when looking at the daily chart of CMG stock, buying Chipotle shares at $400 or just 1% below current prices doesn’t altogether jibe with Cramer’s time thesis of 18 months and the ‘fresh-fast’ operator still needing a few more months to recover.

In our view, $400 is too close to the current price action, even if it’s simply a first spot to begin averaging in on shares. Technically, I’m more interested in buying CMG if shares were to test an area of support near $380 – $385 as denoted on our chart by the “X” in yellow highlight.

