Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Is in a Rut, and Income Investors Love It

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) has just delivered second-quarter FY17 earnings that beat expectations on Wall Street, but once again proved that Cisco stock will not be returning to growth any time soon.

Cisco reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.6 billion, $50 million above Wall Street consensus estimate, but -1.7% year-over-year. That marked the fifth straight quarter that the company has posted falling revenue.

Sadly, things appears set to remain that way for at least the next few quarters. After all, Cisco guided to revenue growth of -2% to breakeven for the current quarter, and sees non-GAAP per-share earnings coming in at 57 cents 59 cents, in line with Wall Street’s consensus of 58 cents.

Oddly enough, Cisco stock has tucked on gains of 6% since the earnings call, reversing the selloff that happened immediately after the results. Cisco stock is now up a solid 13.3% year-to-date. So why, pray, are investors celebrating Cisco’s revenue tailspin?

Business Model Transition for Cisco Stock

CSCO is stuck in the throes of a serious business model transition. Since its early days, the company has been in the business of selling switches and routers that move data around the internet. That’s still true in a big way since the company still derives more than 40% of its revenue from this networking business.

But with more and more companies relying on rented computing services from the likes of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), they are buying less and less of Cisco’s hardware for their data centers.

Even worse is the fact that when they do buy, they are upgrading to newer devices less often. Further, Cisco is increasingly facing tougher competition and cheaper offerings from the likes of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET ), a company that was founded by former top Cisco executives.

Throw in the fact that more companies are experimenting with software-defined networking (SDN), and Cisco is finding itself caught between a rock and hard place. Last quarter’s results say it all: Cisco’s switching and routing revenue for the quarter fell 5% and 10% to $3.3 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively.

But CSCO has, over the past few years, been working on a grand plan that involves pushing for a recurring subscription-based revenue model. This essentially means developing businesses that will protect it from the vagaries of the boom-and-bust cycles of its core business.

Chief executive Chuck Robbins is optimistic that Cisco can leverage the lessons gleaned from its subscription-based businesses, such as Meraki cloud-controlled WiFi, Security software and Collaboration to build a solid subscription revenue businesses. Cisco’s Security segment was the brightest spot in the earnings report after growing 14% to reach $528 million. Meanwhile the Collaboration business grew 4% to hit $1,062 million.

Investors were pleased with Cisco’s latest report is because it showed that the company is making progress discovering new recurring revenue streams. The company announced that product deferred revenue related to software and subscriptions grew 51% to reach $4 billion. Meanwhile, 10% of its $9 billion Product sales is now of a recurring nature, up from virtually zero a couple of years ago.

Cash Cow and Dividend Machine

For all its troubles, Cisco remains by far the most dominant player in the networking business, something that has helped the company preserve its fat margins. During the last quarter, the company’s Product gross margin decreased from 63.4% to 61.1%, but its Services gross margin increased from 65.1% to 67.7%. Improving margins is a good sign that the company’s pricing power remains undiminished.

