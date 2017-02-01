Club Penguin Shutting Down: What Users Should Know

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) is shutting down Club Penguin.

The service essentially allowed users to interact and chat online through a virtual world that came at the height of the popularity of simulated realities. It was aimed at children and pre-teens, and it existed from 2005 until its impending closure this year.

Disney bought Club Penguin from another company in 2007, and the service was worth an estimated $700 million then. The app grew from having 12 million users to garnering nearly 200 million users at one point.

However, it has waned in popularity in recent years, falling below the six-million user mark in December 2016. Disney is looking to revamp the app in the form of Club Penguin Island, which is a new and more advanced version of the game that serves as a response to higher demand for apps such as this one.

There are plenty of games, virtual worlds, and other apps that are all battling for the attention of your children. In 2005, there was a limit to the options of games that users could access and enjoy.

Club Penguin Island will open sometime in March, while the original app will shut all its doors on March 29, 2017. You will not be able to transfer coins or items from the old game to the new one, and there is no reverse compatibility either.

DIS shares grew 0.8% Wednesday.

More From InvestorPlace