Could Apple Inc. (AAPL) Be The First Ever $1 Trillion Company?

I stumbled across a prediction last week that would impress even Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

According to a recent report from Oxfam, an international charitable organization, Bill Gates has a shot at becoming the world’s first trillionaire. Oxfam speculates that if the returns on the tech mogul’s $75 billion fortune in the next 25 years are similar to those in the last 25 years, Gates has a shot at jumping the $1 trillion mark.

That got me thinking, if one man has a shot at becoming a trillionaire, certainly one of the S&P 500′s biggest companies has a shot at becoming the world’s first $1 trillion company?

Turns out, a few do.

I see five S&P 500 companies with a shot at breaking the $1 trillion mark in the next five years.

— Facebook Inc ( FB ) is the smallest company on the list with a market cap of $386 billion. Facebook’s share price would need to hit $345, up 159%.

—Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) has a market cap of $400 billion. Shares would need to hit $1,980, up 125%.

—Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) has a market cap of $498 billion. Shares would need to hit $130, up 100%.

—Alphabet Inc ( GOOG ) is currently worth $570 billion. Shares would need to hit $1,431, up 70%.

I believe every one of these companies will eventually be worth $1 trillion. However, one other company will beat them all to it.

Thanks to a variety of factors, Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) is set to become the first $1 trillion company in the world in the next five years.

The company has been on a roll. After beating fourth-quarter earnings by 4%, shares just hit a new all-time high above $135.

That gives Apple a market cap of $710 billion, making it the largest company in the S&P 500. It has also placed Apple within striking distance of the $1 trillion mark. Shares of Apple would only need to climb 50% to $200 to give it a market cap of $1 trillion.

That is well within reach.

If its current valuation stayed the same, Apple would need to grow earnings by 8% annually in the next five years to hit that target. As it stands, Apple is expected to grow earnings by 8% this year and another 13% in 2018. Those two years alone get Apple almost half way to 50% earnings growth.

But even if Apple’s earnings grow slower than expected, it has an ace up its sleeve.

