CVS Health Corp (CVS) Q4 Earnings: 12 Things to Know

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Here are a few things to know about CVS Health Corp’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year.

CVS Health Corp reported revenue of $45.97 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016.

This is roughly a 12% increase over its revenue of $41.12 billion from the same time last year.

Wall Street was expecting CVS to report revenue of $46.50 billion for the quarter.

Pharmacy Services Segment revenue was up 17.9% to $31.3 billion for the quarter.

CVS’ Retail/LTC Segment revenue went up by 4.7% to $20.8 billion in the fourth quarter of the year.

Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $1.71.

CVS Health Corp’s earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2015 was $1.53.

Analysts were expecting the pharmacy company to report earnings per share of $1.67 for the fourth quarter of the year.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of the year was $2.99 billion.

Operating income from the same period of the year prior was $2.73 billion.

Net income reported by CVS Health Corp in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $1.17 billion.

The company’s net income from the same time in 2015 was $1.50 billion.

CVS Health Corp also reaffirmed its guidance for 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share to range from $5.77 to $5.93 for the year. Wall Street’s estimate has earnings per share for 2017 sitting at $5.86.

CVS Health Corp is also expecting earnings per share for the first quarter of 2017 to be between $1.07 and $1.13. Analysts are expecting the pharmacy company to report earnings per share of $1.11 in the first quarter of 2017.

CVS stock was down slightly as of Noon Thursday.