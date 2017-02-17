Delta Airlines: Free Meals Offered in Coach on These US Flights

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) is planning to start offering free meals to passengers in coach next month.

While the offer of free meals in coach will start next month, it will only be for a couple of trips. However, the airline company will expand the offering in April to include several more flights.

Here are the Delta Air Lines, Inc. trips that will start offering free meals to passengers in coach.

March 1

John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

John F. Kennedy International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

April 24

Boston Logan International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

Boston Logan International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Boston Logan International Airport and Sea-Tac International Airport.

Reagan National Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

John F. Kennedy International Airport and Portland International Airport.

John F. Kennedy International Airport and San Diego International Airport.

John F. Kennedy International Airport and Sea-Tac International Airport.

Sea-Tac International Airport and Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport.

Sea-Tac International Airport and Orlando International Airport.

Sea-Tac International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. says that it will have special offerings for different times of the day. For breakfast, the airline will offer a “a Honey Maple Breakfast Sandwich, Luvo Breakfast Medley or fruit and cheese plate.”

Passengers that are taking a Delta Air Lines, Inc. flight during the day can choose between a “Mesquite-Smoked Turkey Combo, Luvo Mediterranean Whole Grain Veggie Wrap, or fruit and cheese plate,” for their complimentary meals. The airline will also offer a breakfast bar during the pre-arrival beverage service.

DAL stock was up slightly as of Friday afternoon.