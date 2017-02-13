Disney Ticket Price Increase 2017: How Much Are Tickets to Disney Parks Now?

The Disney ticket price increase 2017 is in effect and that means it’ll cost more to visit the most magical place on earth.

Here is a breakdown of the Disney ticket price increase 2017. These prices are for single-day adult tickets and they went into effect on Sunday.

PCOT/Animal Kingdom/Hollywood Studios Orlando — Ticket prices are now $99 for off-peak midweek visits, $107 for mid-tier times and $119 for visits during peak times. Previous prices were $97, $102 and $114,respectively.

Disneyland California — These tickets prices are now sitting at $97 for off-peak midweek visits, $110 for mid-tier times and $124 for visits during peak times. The previous ticket prices for a visit to Disneyland in California were $95, $105, or $119.

Magic Kingdom — The price for Magic Kingdom tickets have increased to $107 for off-peak midweek visits, $115 for mid-tier times and $124 for visits during peak times.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Disney ticket price increase 2017.

“Our pricing provides guests a range of options that allow us to better manage demand to maximize the guest experience and is reflective of the distinctly Disney offerings at all of our parks,” Suzi Brown, a Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) spokesperson, told Bloomberg about the Disney ticket price increase 2017.

Disney also increased the price of admission to its various theme parks around the same time last year. The increase in ticket prices may set some customers off, but others are hoping for that. Several visitors to the parks have complained online about how packed they are lately and have even suggested a ticket price increase to keep more visitors from entering the parks, reports Time.