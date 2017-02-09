Domino’s Pizza Wedding Registry Is Now a Thing

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ) is now letting couples fill out wedding registries with it.

It’s a bit of a weird move, but Domino’s Pizza is hoping that couples will decide to chose it when selecting their wedding registry location. The company notes that this is the perfect way for couples to share their love of pizza with each other.

“Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so we wanted to give recently-engaged couples that are passionate about pizza the chance to register for something they both truly love as much as their partner,” Jenny Fouracre, a Domino’s Pizza spokesperson, said in a statement. “Choosing wedding gifts can be a daunting process, especially if couples can’t agree on what to register for. Our registry aims to bring couples together over their shared love of pizza.”

Domino’s Pizza says that those giving gifts can choose from a variety of different ways to help out newly-married couples. This includes “Low-key Date Night” and “An Excuse Not to Cook” options. All gifts are in the form of eGift cards.

Couples that sign up for a Domino’s Pizza wedding registry can share it with friends via social media. They also get a custom URL to share. Those interested in giving gifts can also search for the couple’s wedding registry by name and date.

The Domino’s Pizza wedding registry option also allows couples to set up catering for certain events. This can include pizza to be delivered to the reception, as well as options for bachelor and bachelorette parties.

DPZ stock was up slightly as of Thursday afternoon.