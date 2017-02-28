Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stock Pops on Stronger-Than-Expected Q4

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ) stock was up on Monday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.48. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $1.18 reported during the fourth quarter of 2015. It also came in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.44 for the quarter.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. reported revenue of $819.44 million during the fourth quarter of the year. This is up from its revenue of $741.18 million that was reported during the same time last year. It also beat out analysts’ revenue estimate for the quarter, which was sitting at $782.24 million.

Net income reported by Domino’s Pizza, Inc. in the fourth quarter of the year was $72.74 million. The pizza company’s net income from the same period of the year prior was $62.76 million.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. doesn’t actually provide quarterly or yearly guidance. However, it does have a three-to-five-year outlook. It updated this outlook to include global retail sales growth between 8% and 12%. Its previous outlook had global retail sales growth ranging from 7% to 11%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s outlook for the next three to five years also include other sales estimates. The company is expecting domestic same store sales growth to range from 2% to 6%, which is up from the previous guidance of 2% to 5%. It is also looking for international same store sales growth to increase by the same amount.

DPZ stock was up 2% as of Tuesday afternoon and is up 18% year-to-date.