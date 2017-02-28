Don’t Waste Any More Time on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock

One of the big investment assumptions during the “Age of Trump” is that the cat’s away and the mice can play. The current rally is based largely on the belief that cutting regulations (or taking cops off the business beat), will result in growth and new fortunes. If that were a guarantee of wealth, then the companies that played fastest and loosest over this decade, like Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ), should be rocketing upward.

Instead, VRX stock is coming apart at the seams. Analysts were expecting $1.24 per share of earnings, and hoping for $1.27 per share, on $2.35 billion when the company reported early on Feb. 28.

That’s pretty much what the company delivered, non-GAAP earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter and revenues of $2.403 billion coming in ahead of expectations.

VRX stock fell anyway; an initial plunge below $15 per share being grabbed by bargain hunters, with a price in the afternoon of $15.03. That’s a market cap of $5.3 billion, slightly more than half the reported $9.67 billion in revenues. It’s the kind of ratio you’d expect from Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ), not a drug stock that peaked at 20 times its current level in 2015.

What happened?

Time Is Running Out for VRX Stock

Debt happened. Patent rights happened. More than half of Valeant’s assets are subject to debt — $30-plus billion at the end of September. And the $1.2 billion of debt retired in 2016 just isn’t enough, with interest rates rising. You can see the lack of faith in Valeant’s bonds — a 5.5% issue due for repayment in 2023 is now priced at 81 cents on the dollar.

Valeant is continuing to put assets on the market, but they aren’t fetching the values that brought hedge fund investors like Bill Ackman to the party. (Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management still held over 5% of VRX stock at the end of 2016; John Paulson’s Paulson & Co. held even more; and Jeffrey Ubben’s ValueAct Capital also holds a big stake.)

Valeant says it will sell $5 billion in assets this year, but the units it has put on the market are only fetching bids of $2.1 billion so far. Worse, patent rights are expiring on some of its drugs and Addyi, a “female Viagra,” is looking like a dud.

