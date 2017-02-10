The first few weeks of every quarterly cycle lay out the broad strokes of how well U.S. companies as a group can justify another season of upside.

We know now that the bulls are back in control, but with around 850 companies reporting in the next five trading days, there are still plenty of details left to fill in — and it’s attention to detail that gives focused investors like us a market edge.

We talked recently about the earnings reports I’m watching in the coming weeks to give us clues into the economies and sectors that have struggled in the past, and today I’d like to share a few thoughts.

So here are three more upcoming reports that should provide a good pulse on telecom, tech and the online consumer.

