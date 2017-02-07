Harambe-Shaped Cheeto Sells for $99.9K on eBay Inc (EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) continues to produce some extravagant auctions, including the sale of a Cheetos unit that looks like Harambe.

One consumer has breathed new life into the slain gorilla that showed up in every news source last year in the form of a fried chip with cheese powder attached to it. After pulling it from their bag, the Harambe-shaped Cheeto looked too much like the gorilla to eat, and valuestampsinc listed a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto on the site.

Incredibly, the eBay item received more than 100 offers throughout the auction, ultimately selling on Monday afternoon for nearly $100,000. The final offer came in at $99,700, making it what will probably go down as the most expensive Cheeto of all time.

Here is the story behind the item: “I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla,” the description read. The user added that the Flamin’ Hot Harambe measured a total of about 1.5 inches in length.

The real question now is how will the item be shipped considering how fragile a Cheeto is. Our suggestion is putting it in a pouch within the bubble-wrapped envelope that keeps Harambe in place, but not with tape or any adhesive that would remove from the Cheeto’s cheesiness.

EBAY shares surged 0.5% Tuesday.

