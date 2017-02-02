Emerging Market Bonds: How to Score Big Yields (EMB EMLC)

Emerging market bonds were one of the few bright spots across the fixed-income landscape in 2016. This category trailed only U.S. high-yield debt by total return metrics despite some meaningful volatility in the aftermath of the U.S. election. Investors also took notice of this outperformance and the favorable yields to boot.

The iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: EMB ) is the largest fund in this space. This exchange-traded fund owns nearly 350 U.S. dollar-denominated securities of over 30 emerging market nations. Top country allocations include: Mexico, Indonesia, Russia and Turkey.

One of the more attractive features of EMB is its hefty 30-day SEC yield, which is currently hovering near 5%. This income stream is comparable to the current yield on a diversified index of U.S. high-yield bonds, which is why these two categories are often evaluated on similar merits.

EMB posted a total return of 9.41% in 2016 and continues to demonstrate a meaningful recovery pattern since Election Day on the chart below. The combination of above-average yield and price performance allowed this fund to add more than $3.2 billion of fresh capital last year. This bring its total asset base north of $8 billion.

The friction of U.S. interest rates and the volatility in the U.S. dollar weren’t enough to derail the surge in EM bonds for 2016. Furthermore, we saw a significant resurgence in local currency denominated debt as well.

The Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF (NYSEARCA: EMLC ) is the third largest emerging market bond ETF by asset size with $2.6 billion under management. This fund took in more than $1 billion in new capital last year as well. Local currency bonds are priced in the same denomination as the host country, which gives investors a new dynamic to consider with respect to foreign exchange markets.

Here is a great independent primer on how local currency EM bond funds work.

