Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Harley-Davidson Inc ( HOG ), Autoliv Inc. ( ALV ), and Standard Motor Products, Inc. ( SMP ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on February 13, 2017.

Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of 36.5 cents per share on 3/3/17, Autoliv will pay its quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share on 3/2/17, and Standard Motor Products will pay its quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share on 3/1/17.

As a percentage of HOG’s recent stock price of $56.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Harley-Davidson to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when HOG shares open for trading on 2/13/17.

Similarly, investors should look for ALV to open 0.55% lower in price and for SMP to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOG, ALV, and SMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Harley-Davidson:

Autoliv:

Standard Motor Products:

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for Harley-Davidson, 2.21% for Autoliv, and 1.56% for Standard Motor Products.

In Thursday trading, Harley-Davidson shares are currently off about 0.6%, Autoliv shares are up about 0.8%, and Standard Motor Products shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

