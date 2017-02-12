Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Mattel, Inc. ( MAT ), Fortis Inc ( FTS ) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on February 14, 2017.

Mattel will pay its quarterly dividend of 38 cents per share on 3/3/17, Fortis will pay its quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share on 3/1/17, and CenterPoint Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of 26.75 cents per share on 3/10/17.

As a percentage of MAT’s recent stock price of $25.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of Mattel to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when MAT shares open for trading on 2/14/17. Similarly, investors should look for FTS to open 1.23% lower in price and for CNP to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAT, FTS, and CNP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.87% for Mattel, 4.91% for Fortis, and 4.04% for CenterPoint Energy.

