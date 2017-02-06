Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, AEP, APU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Nexstar Media Group Inc ( NXST ), American Electric Power Company Inc ( AEP ), and AmeriGas Partners, L.P. ( APU ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 2/8/17.

Nexstar Media will pay its quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share on 2/24/17, American Electric Power will pay its quarterly dividend of 59 cents per share on 3/10/17, and AmeriGas Partners will pay its quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share on 2/17/17.

As a percentage of NXST’s recent stock price of $66.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Nexstar Media to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when NXST shares open for trading on 2/8/17. Similarly, investors should look for AEP to open 0.92% lower in price and for APU to open 1.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NXST, AEP, and APU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nexstar Media Group Inc :

American Electric Power Company, Inc. :

AmeriGas Partners LP :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for Nexstar Media, 3.68% for American Electric Power, and 7.66% for AmeriGas Partners LP.

