Ex-Dividend Reminders Include PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, PPG Industries, Inc. ( PPG ), Minerals Technologies Inc ( MTX ), and Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. ( TNH ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on February 15, 2017.

PPG Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share on 3/10/17, Minerals Technologies will pay its quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share on 3/9/17, and Terra Nitrogen will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 2/28/17.

As a percentage of PPG’s recent stock price of $100.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of PPG Industries Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when PPG shares open for trading on 2/15/17.

Similarly, investors should look for MTX to open 0.06% lower in price and for TNH to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PPG, MTX, and TNH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PPG Industries Inc :

Minerals Technologies, Inc. :

Terra Nitrogen Co LP :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.58% for PPG Industries, 0.25% for Minerals Technologies, and 4.56% for Terra Nitrogen.

