Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Should Keep an Eye on Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) stock is down 9.65% year to date; the company has had a rough start to 2017. First, a $2 billion asset impairment charge on gas assets in the Rocky Mountains clouded XOM’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Jan. 31.

Then, on Feb. 22, XOM announced that it had to write off 3.3 billion barrels of oil in reserves at the end of 2016. With oil prices in the mid $50s, getting oil from some of XOM’s Canadian oil sands is no longer profitable.

This represents a massive destruction of value for holders of Exxon stock. A decade ago, XOM invested approximately $20 billion in these Canadian oil sands amid concern over peak oil. Unless oil prices rise, those billions will have been wasted.

There could be more such downside surprises in store for Exxon as well. Further developments in clean energy could wipe billions more off the balance sheets of oil companies like XOM.

XOM’s Rosy View of Oil’s Future

Unlike Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE: RDS.A ), whose CFO said that oil demand could peak as soon as 2020, XOM expects oil to dominate past the year 2040.

McKinsey & Co. expects oil demand to peak by 2030, with electric vehicles representing 30% of new vehicles sold that year. XOM, on the other hand, doesn’t see electric vehicles passing 10% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. until 2040.

Could XOM be underestimating the threat of electric cars and alternative energy? A new study by the Carbon Tracker Initiative and Imperial College London suggests that the answer could be yes. This study found that the adoption of electric vehicles could displace 2 million barrels of oil per day in demand by 2025.

Oil companies like XOM may be doing straight line extrapolations when the adoption of new technologies actually follows an S-curve. Initially, progress is slow for many years, as only a few adopt a new technology. Eventually, however, usage of the technology jumps and it goes mainstream before growth tapers off.

Advancements in battery technology may be reducing use of gasoline, another form of energy storage. Recently, gasoline consumption in the U.S. plummeted and the country experienced the worst gasoline glut since 1990.

Is this temporary, or could this be a sign of oil demand peaking?

Tesla’s Threat to Oil Companies Like XOM

With its recent acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is on its way to becoming an alternative energy powerhouse. Tesla brings solar, electric vehicles and energy storage together under one roof (pun intended). TSLA wants to begin solar roof installations later this year.

Renewable energy depends on energy storage technology in order to compete with fossil fuels. Fossil fuels can be burned day and night, while the sun doesn’t shine at night. Some of the energy captured during the day must be stored for nighttime use.

