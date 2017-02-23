Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Is Tied Hip-and-Thigh to Trump

No stock you can buy today is more closely tied to the fate of the Trump Administration than Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ).

Since the November election its CEO has been whisked off to become Secretary of State, while the company he left behind has doubled-down on policies aligned with those of the new Administration.

This makes Exxon a must-own, according to some analysts. “It is hard to imagine a better scenario” for Exxon than a Trump administration, writes Martin Tiller of Oilprice.

If Tiller is right, XOM stock is a bargain at below $83 per share, its opening price on Feb. 15. The 75 cents per share dividend delivers a yield of 3.62% and the future should be looking bright.

The price is low because of a recent earnings miss but the shortfall was mainly due to a one-time write-off of natural gas assets. Exxon plans to boost spending.

Betting on More Oil and Gas

Exxon Mobil is taking the administration’s call to increase production seriously. Its $6.6 billion purchase of Permian Basin assets controlled by the Bass Family means it should be able to deliver oil profitably for 20 years to come, at current prices.

The company is also moving ahead globally, benefiting from the end of a rule that made companies disclose foreign bribes.

Exxon is a big player in Iraq, and Tillerson may be the only person alive who can make that work, getting around the Administration’s travel ban and Trump’s comments that the U.S. should have seized the country’s oil in 2003 when it had the chance.

Shareholders have also approved XOM’s purchase of Interoil, a producer of oil and gas off Papua New Guinea, with a lot of undeveloped acreage and one of the region’s biggest gas finds that is already producing.

This should leverage the company even more than it has been to the price of oil, which has risen from about $45 per barrel to $53 since Trump’s election. Natural gas is also flirting with a three-handle, or $3 per mcf, after trading closer to $2 per mcf last November.

Target on Its Back

There remain big risks for Exxon Mobil bulls. Exxon’s big bets have put a target on its back, highlighted by the resignation of environmentalist Sarah Labowitz from a company advisory board. The company has responded to the threat by naming a climate scientist, Susan Avery, to its board of directors but that will not be enough for its opponents.

