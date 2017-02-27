Markets will feel euphoria and bullishness when Snapchat trades publicly this week. The stock IPO price of $14 to $16 sets a valuation of between $16 to $18.5 billion for the messaging site. At less than one-tenth that of Facebook, Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) valuation, SNAP looks like a good deal. But if you study the competition more closely, you’ll realize that investors should hold Facebook stock instead.

In addition to adding Snapchat-like features in WhatsApp (through disappearing posts) and Facebook messenger, Facebook may add buttons that ease buying food, tickets or making restaurant reservations.

WhatsApp’s latest enhancement now allows for users to share photos or videos. They may draw, add a caption or include emojis to these posts, which are visible for just 24 hours before they disappear.

Betting against Snapchat and for FB stock requires Snapchat’s fad drying up. If the millennial user group abandons the app in favor of Facebook Messenger, SNAP’s chat will collapse. Facebook stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 20x. It grew earnings over 60% in the last five years and earnings-per-share this year will grow by over 20%.

By stark comparison, SNAP will not make a profit and probably never will. Unless Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) cloud computing costs fall, Snapchat’s revenue will never exceed costs. FB continues to make money as mobile usage grows quarter after quarter.

FB Stock: Growth Ahead

WhatsApp has over 1 billion users, with Snapchat users likely using this app concurrently. If Snapchat’s user base erodes, Facebook will be the first company that benefits from the shift. There are risks to this forecast: Blatantly copying Snapchat’s features may look too “me too” in the eyes of the Snapchat fan base.

The strategy may backfire, encouraging users to stop using WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger at all.

