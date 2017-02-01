Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Cracks All-Time Highs With a Big Q4 Beat

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) piled on to its outstanding 2017 after Wednesday’s bell, putting out a Street-beating fourth-quarter earnings report that has FB stock primed to set new all-time highs.

Facebook stock was up 2% in Wednesday’s after-market trading, adding onto 16% year-to-date gains to make it one of the best-performing blue chips on the market. You can thank FB’s unrelenting operational growth, which took center stage Wednesday afternoon.

For its Q4, Facebook posted a sizzling 53% surge in revenues to $8.83 billion, and earnings that came to $1.41 per share. Wall Street was looking for sales of $8.52 billion and profits of $1.31 per share.

That marked the seventh straight beat for Facebook, which had plenty of highlights in its Q4 report:

Daily active users (DAUs) jumped 18% to 1.23 billion.

Mobile DAUs rose 23% to 1.15 billion.

Mobile advertising revenue came to 84% of all advertising revenue, up from 80% in the same period a year ago.

The cash balance is now at $29.45 billion.

Some investors were wary heading into Wednesday’s announcement following a Q3 report that also saw top- and bottom-line beats, but disappointed on the guidance front. That sent FB stock to one of its biggest dips since the company’s 2012 initial public offering.

Should the after-market gains hold, Facebook shares will be in brand-new territory.

FB shares currently sit above all their important moving averages, and the break above all-time highs would take out the last remaining bit of price resistance.

Also important to note is Facebook’s 2%-plus run in Wednesday’s regular trading hours, during which FB stock scrawled out a golden cross — a bullish technical indicator that occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day MA.

