Can Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Jump Over These Hurdles?

Ahead of earnings for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), which will come out at the end of trading on Wednesday, investors are certainly upbeat. And why not? FB stock has been a pretty good bet.

Source: Shutterstock

But could things be different this time around? Maybe the enthusiasm for Facebook stock is too carried away?

Well, it is important to note that the valuation is still reasonable. The forward price-to-earnings ratio on FB stock is at about 25X. This compares to roughly 20X for both Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ). And these companies are not growing at anywhere near the pace of Facebook.

What’s more, it seems like Facebook earnings should do fine in Q4. Revenues are expected to jump by 46% to $8.5 billion and adjusted EPS are forecasted to come to $1.31, up from 79 cents during the same period a year ago. Keep in mind that – for the past five quarters – the company has beat the Street on both the top and bottom lines.

FB Stock Still Faces Several Risks

But the real potential issue for Facebook stock is any disappointing commentary on the future growth trends. Interestingly enough, on the Q3 earnings call, the company’s CFO had this ominous thing to say: “We continue to expect that revenue growth rates will decline in Q4 as we lap a strong fourth quarter in 2015. We also continue to expect that our total payments and other fees revenue in Q4 will be lower than it was in the fourth quarter of last year.”

No doubt, this should not be a surprise. As FB gets much larger, it will increasingly get more difficult to churn out strong revenue numbers. It’s the curse of the so-called “law of large numbers.”

Let’s face it, Facebook already has a massive user base. In the most recent quarter, the number of monthly active users hit 1.79 billion, up 16% on a year-over-year basis. There were also a stunning 1.2 billion daily users.

But going forward, what will the sources of new users be? It’s hard to tell. But initiatives from FB show concerns. After all, the company has been working hard to provide internet access to developing nations.

Next Page