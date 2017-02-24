FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stock Can Blaze Up Again

When it comes to FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ), Wall Street does not have much confidence left. And the company’s chart tells the grim story. Since early 2014, FEYE stock has plunged from $85 to $11.21.

But for gutsy investors — those who have a strong stomach — might there be an opportunity here? Is FEYE stock worth the risk?

Well, I think so. But this is not to diminish the real issues with FireEye stock. Just take a look at the latest earnings report. The revenues were flat and billings dropped by a grueling 14%. FEYE also put out lackluster guidance for Q1. As a result, FEYE stock dropped more than 10% on the news.

So how did the company get to this point?

Well, first of all, FireEye was late in making the transition to the cloud. This happened even though many other tech companies have been making the move to this type technology over the years.

What’s more, FEYE has had to deal with the intense competitive environment. The space is full of top operators like Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT ) and Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR ). But even old-line tech companies, such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ), have been ramping their cybersecurity efforts.

Restructuring and FEYE Stock

Despite all the problems and challenges, there are still some encouraging factors for FEYE stock. Perhaps the most notable is the CEO, Kevin Mandia. He built a premier cybersecurity firm, which he sold to FEYE in late 2013. He was also a United States Air Force Officer and served in the 7th Communications Group at the Pentagon.

Mandia has also written two books about cybersecurity.

No doubt, this is the kind of background FEYE really needs. Consider that since Mandia took the helm in May 2016 — after the former CEO abruptly stepped down — he has wasted little time in making changes, like substantial cost cuts that have led to two quarters of improved results for the bottom line.

