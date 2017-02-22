At this point, Wall Street has realized it needs to set the bar awfully low for Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ). As the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, out Wednesday night, just proved, the bar was still too high. Yet somehow, FIT stock is eking out small gains in after-hours trade.

Fitbit’s revenues plunged 19.4% during the fourth quarter to $573.8 million, missing top-line expectations by $2.2 million. The company also posted a big adjusted loss of 56 cents per share that was two pennies below the consensus mark.

The outlook wasn’t encouraging, either. Fitbit expects revenues to come in a range of $270 million to $290 million, compared to estimates of $308 million. Meanwhile, a loss of 18 to 20 cents per share of FIT stock was wider than the Street’s guess for 16 cents per share.

That’s not to say Fitbit’s Q4 earnings report was completely devoid of positivity. Among the quarter’s highlights:

The number of active users jumped by 37% to 23.2 million.

FIT acquired rival Pebble for $23 million and Vector Watch for $15 million (much of this was for the engineers and intellectual property assets).

for $23 million and for $15 million (much of this was for the engineers and intellectual property assets). The Digital Health initiative is showing traction. Some of the recent partners include Medtronic as well as one of the largest health plans in the U.S.

However, I want to point out that quotes from CEO James Park come across as tone-deaf. He glosses about the company’s “powerful brand,” “engaged global community,” “right investments,” “long-term,” valuable data” and so on. But Fitbit stock is in the midst of a nearly 70% decline in less than a year. Investors want something more than PR babble, and they’re not getting it.

Technically speaking, Fitbit has few catalysts in the wings. Shares are plumbing the depths of their publicly traded life. At about $6 per share in after-hours trading, FIT stock sits just about 6% off its all-time lows reached earlier this month, and it’s a couple percent below its short-term 20-day moving average.

FIT Stock: Cheap, But for a Reason

UPDATE: On a fundamental basis, FIT has made efforts to restructure operations, such as with a 6% reduction in the workforce. Keep in mind that at the end of the year, Fitbit was at a run rate of $200 million in lower operating expenses.

But this seems tame, especially with the plunging revenues.

It’s also worrisome that FIT is entering the smartwatch category, which means going head-to-head with the mighty Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

Next Page