7 Food Stocks That Will Deliver Tasty Returns

No matter what happens with the economy, one fact will always hold true — people need to eat. The past few years have seen the industry change significantly as consumers’ definition of ‘healthy” changed from low fat and low sugar to organic and natural. While this shift left some big brands struggling to remake their images, others were able to change with the times and another still others held on to their ‘unhealthy’ stigma and wore it as a badge.

The year ahead is likely to be a good one for food stocks as economic improvement and rising consumer confidence gives the public a few reasons to spend more on their sustenance.

From agriculture to fast food to casual dining, the industry of eating is poised to have a prosperous year, and investors would be wise to add a few of these food stocks to their portfolios in order to reap the benefits.

So here are seven restaurant stocks to consider picking from the menu.

