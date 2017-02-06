Is a New Ford Mustang Bullitt in the Works for 2018?

A new Ford Mustang Bullitt (NYSE: F ) could be in the works as a video revealed a bit too much late last month.

Source: Ford

What looks like a 2018 edition of the car may have been spoiled by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in one of his videos at the company’s factory. The actor and fitness icon took exclusive footage of the ongoings of the location in a video titled “-30 Degree Wind Tunnel at the Ford Factory.”

At around the 3:07 mark, we catch a glimpse of a car that appears to be an updated version of the company’s iconic Ford Mustang Bullitt. Members of the Mustang 6G forum first noted the sketches, which reveal a “Dark Highland Green paint job, sleeper look, faux gas cap with crosshairs, and darkened torque thrust wheels,” according to the forum.

The Bullitt first came to life in 2001 as part of a promotion by Ford to honor 390 fastback model that Steve McQueen took ahold of in the 1968 film Bullitt. The new edition of it had brand new intake design, high-flow mufflers and 265 horsepower (198 kW). The torque curve was also improved.

Check out the video and see if you can pick up on anything else that could key us into whether or not the 2018 Bullitt is what we’re seeing:

Ford has also been teasing a new Mustang that will retail for under $45,000 with 5.0 liter-Coyote V8 engines and more.

F shares lost 0.4% Monday.

