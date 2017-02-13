Trading Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Stock’s Battle with Indonesia

Driven by rising metals prices and uncertainty surrounding global metals trade, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX ) kicked off 2017 with a bang. FCX stock surged more than 26% in January, hitting a fresh 52-week high in the process. But unsavory developments at its most profitable mine, the Grasberg mine in Indonesia, have created quite a stir for Freeport-McMoRan investors so far in February.

The question is, “Is it time to double down on FCX stock, or bail on the shares until the Grasberg situation rights itself?”

The Grasberg mine is the world’s most productive gold mine and the second-most-productive copper mine. It also Freeport’s biggest revenue generator. The trouble revolves around mining and export permits with the Indonesian government.

Specifically, the government is happy to issue a new mining permit, but is balking on the original terms of the export agreement — which included lax export taxes. Freeport says it needs the original agreement in for its long-term investment plans to work out.

So far, there is no deal, though Freeport remains hopeful an agreement will be reached.

In the meantime, copper prices spiked on Friday, and are likely to continue higher after BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP ) declared force majeure at its Escondida mine in Chile, the world’s biggest copper mine. Production at Escondida is now on hold, and copper prices surged 4.6% following the news.

The jump in copper was a boon for FCX stock, which added 2.6% on Friday — though the shares are still down more than 3% month-to-date. Technically, support lies in the $15 region for Freeport-McMoRan, with 50-day moving average providing additional leverage for the shares. Resistance is thick in the $16.50-$17 region, however, and likely won’t fall unless the Grasberg mine situation is resolved favorably.

Sentiment is understandably mixed as a result. Thomson/First Call reports that 13 of the 20 analysts following FCX stock rate the shares a “hold” and the 12-month consensus price target of $14.76 represents a discount to Freeport-McMoran’s close on Friday. In short, the resolution of the Grasberg mine issue could elicit a round of upgrades or downgrades depending on how things play out.

