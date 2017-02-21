Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Is Too Dangerous Right Now

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX ) can’t seem to catch a break. The past few years have characterized by multiple turnarounds that were only met by good deals gone bad, terrible situations and deteriorating fundamentals. If you hold FCX stock, you’re familiar with trouble.

And this cycle of boom and bust, recovery and heartbreak, looks likely to continue.

Just as Freeport-McMoRan is recovering from one deal that nearly sank FCX stock and put the company at great risk of bankruptcy, another major issue looms. And just like the previous issues, this one looks grave.

Freeport stock continues to be bound by the eternal cycle of turnarounds and setbacks. Which is why how you handle FCX will ultimately depend on who you are.

Freeport’s Crazy Ride

The Freeport-McMoRan coaster started just after the credit crisis and global economic slowdown. After the recession, gold and copper prices fell into the abyss. As one of the largest producers of both those metals, FCX’s profits understandably dipped, and hard.

But at the time, oil was surging and on its way to over $100 per barrel. So in a move meant to diversify away from copper and gold, Freeport-McMoRan in 2013 bought out McMoRan Exploration Co. and Plains Exploration. The deal cost $9 billion in cash and the assumption of $11 billion of debt.

Oil prices tanked the very next year.

Freeport found itself between a rock and a hard place. Debt was piled high, and the three commodities that determined FCX’s fate were tanking. Analysts questioned Freeport’s ability to continue, and FCX stock sank into penny-stock territory.

Things began to turn around as gold and copper prices started to rebound — so much so that FCX started recording some serious cash flows and reversed its massive losses. In the fourth quarter, Freeport posted a profit of $292 million vs. a loss of $4.08 billion for the same period a year ago.

Freeport also started to pay down a whopping $19 million debt load. In less than a year, FCX paid off $3 billion. Higher commodity prices also allowed FCX to sell plenty of its non-core assets to bolster its balance sheet further.

FCX now estimates that it can generate $4.7 billion in cumulative free cash flow this year and next.

The Big “If” for FCX Stock

Freeport shares nearly doubled in 2016, but unfortunately, all those gains might be short-lived.

FCX has gotten into a scuffle with the Indonesian government. Changes to Indonesia’s mining laws — which now call for higher royalty payments and more local control — could potentially throw Freeport’s debt plans into a death spiral.

Why is Indonesia the straw that could break the camel’s back? Because that’s where Freeport’s crown jewel is located.

