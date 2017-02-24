Why Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Stock Is Much Uglier Without Indonesia

How does the old saying go? Don’t put all your eggs in one basket? It’s advice that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX ) shareholders were likely wishing the company had heeded for itself.

Although the mining and drilling outfit [though it’s getting out of the oil business] didn’t limit itself to just one property to develop, in retrospect most owners of FCX stock just learned the hard way not to lean too heavily on just one asset.

Specifically, a mine where someone outside the company has room and reason to pull the rug out from underneath the company’s plans. Freeport McMoRan will survive, and FCX will recover; time heals all wounds. It’s going to take some time to fully recover though.

FCX: No Deal

The legal wrangling between Indonesian regulators and Freeport McMoRan has been underway for months.

In short, the country wants to raise its tax and royalty revenue on the country’s copper exports — new costs, by the way — which hits Freeport right in the breadbasket. See, the company owns rights to the Grasberg copper mine in Papua, which just so happens to be the second-biggest copper mine in the world, and it was going to make the company boatload of money for year to come.

The bickering hadn’t taken too much of a toll on FCX stock, with most investors presuming the two parties would come to some sort of an accord. Plus, with copper prices up 30% over the last twelve months, it was in both parties’ best interests to work it out. More copper output means more jobs for Indonesians, and more profits for Freeport McMoRan.

Now, neither side wants to budge.

And it does matter. Along with the news of the impasse, the company reported it’s planning a 60% reduction in the mine’s output. That translates into a company-wide copper production cut of about 17%, and a whopping 59% dip in gold sales.

If it’s a slow-motion game of chicken, FCX seems to be losing it.

Deutsche Bank Takes Aim at Freeport McMoRan

It took little time for Deutsche Bank’s analysts to respond to the news, downgrading FCX stock from a “Hold” to a “Sell,” and simultaneously lowering the firm’s price target from $14.00 to $12.50.

