Friday’s Vital Data: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Facebook Inc (FB) and United States Steel Corporation (X)

U.S. stock futures are trading broadly lower this morning as Wall Street grows uneasy about the recent string of all-time highs from the major market indices. Yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its 10th straight record closing high, and traders this morning appear to be taking profits following the impressive run. On the economic front, new-home sales for January and consumer sentiment for February will both hit the Street this morning.

Against this nervous backdrop, futures on the Dow have dropped 0.45%, with S&P 500 futures down 0.5% and Nasdaq-100 futures falling 0.6%.

On the options front, volume rebounded somewhat on Thursday, though the roughly 15.4 million calls and 14.4 million puts traded were still below average. Turning to the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose slightly to 0.62, while the 10-day moving average halted its recent decline at 0.60.

Turning to Thursday’s volume leaders, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) saw mixed options activity after NVDA stock was smacked with a trio of downgrades. Meanwhile, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) call options were hot yesterday following reports that the company was pursuing an MLB streaming deal. Finally, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ) nosedived on news that President Donald Trump could delay his infrastructure spending plans until 2018.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

With analysts getting nervous about record highs across the board on Wall Street, downgrades were bound to arrive sooner or later. NVDA stock, one of the best performing tech stocks of 2016, emerged as the whipping boy, with Instinet, BMO Capital and Nomura all downgrading the shares due to valuation concerns.

Nomura and Instinet both set a price target of $90, while BMO went further and set a target of $85. All three noted that while growth potential in the automotive and data center markets remained strong, it didn’t justify Nvidia’s current valuation.

NVDA stock fell nearly 9.3% as a result, and the shares are off another 4% in premarket trading this morning.

Options traders appeared shaken by the news, with calls dropping to only 55% of the more than 729,000 contracts traded on NVDA stock yesterday — a near-term low for daily call activity for the shares. NVDA is now trading well below all major March call open interest accumulations, and has even breached peak March put OI of 10,000-plus contracts at $100. The $95 strike is the next potential area of options-related support, with 7,700 puts in residence at this strike.

