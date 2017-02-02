Are Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) and Fitbit Inc (FIT) the Perfect Long/Short Play?

Recent statistics from the two wearable rivals suggest that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN ) is winning the war against Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ), making a hypothetical long/short play between the two stocks a very interesting proposition.

However, thinking about buying Garmin and shorting Fitbit stock — and actually following through with it — are two entirely different beasts.

I have never shorted a stock and likely never will; I’m just not built that way. Whenever I’m asked by InvestorPlace, or any of the other financial publications I write for, to do a “sell” piece on a stock or a group of stocks, I always have a tougher time coming up with recommendations.

I like to write about stocks that I would consider owning; negative spin doesn’t enter my psyche. I can do it, it’s just harder.

This brings me to GRMN stock and FIT stock, the crux of this story.

In Q3 2016, Garmin shipped 1.3 million wearable devices, a 12.2% year-over-year increase. That compares to an 11.0% YOY increase for Fitbit. In Q2 2016, Garmin shipped 1.6 million wearable devices, a 106.7% increase over the same quarter a year earlier, while Fitbit shipped 5.7 million wearable devices, a 28.7% increase over the same quarter a year earlier.

So, in the nine months ended September 2016, Garmin shipped 3.8 million wearable devices, a 40.7% increase year over year. Meanwhile, Fitbit shipped 15.8 million wearable devices, a 21.5% increase year over year.

Between Q1 2015 and Q3 2016, Garmin’s market share dropped by 40 basis points to 5.7%. During the same 18-month period, Fitbit’s market share dropped 980 basis points to 23.0%.

Fitbit Stock Continues to Decline

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) and the many others that compete for the 50% market share not held by Fitbit, Xiaomi, Garmin, and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stand to benefit the most.

Garmin is a big company and wearables are but one of many revenue streams. A 40-basis-point decline isn’t a big deal for a company that generated $2.2 billion in revenue in the first nine months of fiscal 2016, an increase of 5.8%. If not for its auto segment (its largest by revenue), which saw a 17% decline year over year to $656.0 million, 2016 has been a winner.

Over at Fitbit, the top line has been outstanding, with revenue growing 39.3% through the first nine months of the year to $1.6 billion. However, it’s the bottom line that gets a little wonky.

In the quarter ended Oct. 1, 2016, Fitbit’s operating profit declined 33.1% to $44.4 million; for the nine months ended October 1, 2016, operating income declined 69.3% to $72.9 million. R&D, sales and marketing, and G&A expenses all have seen huge increases in 2016 as Fitbit struggles to remain on top of a wearables market that’s slowing faster than anyone expected.

InvestorPlace contributor Aaron Levitt recently discussed Fitbit stock in relation to a slowing wearables market; he was pretty blunt in his assessment of the job CEO James Park is doing guiding the company through a rough patch that’s seen FIT stock decline by 65% over the past year.

