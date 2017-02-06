General Electric Company (GE) Stock Isn’t Worth the 3.2% Yield

Over the years, Baby Boomers across the country have flocked to General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) and GE stock because of its consistent dividend. In fact, a 2015 report from TD Ameritrade showed that GE stock had the second-highest ownership of any stock among its clients 50 or older. Only Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has a higher allocation.

Source: Shutterstock

It seems boomers — and every other age group, for that matter — love the fact that GE has increased its annual dividend in eight out of the last 10 years. Now paying 96 cents on an annual basis for a 3.2% yield, it’s awfully tempting to remain invested in one of America’s oldest and most iconic companies.

Jeffrey Immelt has remade the company, moving it out of financials and further into industrials where it got its start. It’s a blue-chip stock if there ever was one, producing a positive annual total return in four out of the last five years.

InvestorPlace contributor Josh Enomoto wrote about GE stock recently:

I’ve made this argument before, but it really comes down to your end goal. If you’re looking for a hot growth stock, look elsewhere, please! If you want to bide your time and not rock your portfolio with risk, GE stock is a prudent choice.

Amen to that.

But, that’s not the same thing as saying GE’s 3.2% yield is the reason you should own its stock. I believe you can do better without sacrificing income or capital appreciation.

A Better Choice Than GE Stock

The stock that comes to mind is Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ), which has a dividend yield of nearly 3.5%, almost 30 basis points higher than GE.

Over the past five years, Boeing has generated an annual total return of 19.1% through January 31, 650 basis points clear of General Electric. Year to date, it’s up 5%, which is 11 percentage points higher than GE.

How does it look if we take out the best and worst years between 2012 and 2016? GE stock actually comes out on top, with an average annual total return of 17.5%, or 760 basis points higher than Boeing.

The big difference was 2013, when BA stock almost doubled due to investors recognizing the overall strength in its commercial jets business, as well as the improving profits in its defense business.

Fast forward to 2016 and Boeing’s business has remained strong.

Next Page