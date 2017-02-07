How to Get Facebook Inc (FB) Stock at a 7% Discount

What’s not to like with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)? Maybe nothing longer term. But a post-earnings reaction suggests FB stock may be too well-liked right now and a worthy bear-to-bull modified butterfly candidate. Let me explain.

Facebook has done an admirable job over the past couple months shaking off potential H-1B visa threats from the Trump administration to worries over “fake news.” But last week’s “sell the news” reaction may mean that FB needs a breather.

Last Wednesday night’s Facebook report showed the company is firing on all cylinders. The social media giant posted a 10 cent profit beat on earnings of $1.41, better-than-forecast revenue growth of 53%, and daily active users of 1.23 billion versus estimates of 1.19 billion.

The report sent shares rocketing higher in after-hours trade to $137.25 and slightly lower, all-time-high of $135.49 the next day during the regular session. But gains failed to hold with shares of FB finishing off -1.79%.

The problem may be too many investors already “liking” FB right now. A poll of 46 analysts shows 39 rate Facebook a “buy,” three with “outperform,” three holds and just one sell. Also interesting, despite some cheerleading of just how strongly Facebook is killing it on all fronts, CNBC’s Fast Money traders all agreed buying FB right now was not recommended.

FB Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge Part of the problem with buying Facebook right now may be the nearly 15% gain shares of the social network have enjoyed since the start of 2017. That’s quite a gain for a near $384 billion market capitalization stock.

Of course, fellow tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is up nearly as much while throwing around weight of $675 billion. However, unlike FB, AAPL has gone through a substantial the correction over the past two years in getting back near its all-time-highs.

Having said that, part of FB investors’ hesitancy since the earnings release may have to do with the two patterns which marked Thursday’s all-time-high.

First, Thursday’s heavy volume, bearish engulfing candlestick is, in of itself, a sign viewed by many technicians as an ominous warning of lower prices. Secondly, the candle sets up as a double-top formation. Combined, it’s not a stretch to see at least a minor corrective move entering Facebook stock.

