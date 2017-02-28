Forget Goldman and Go Long Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock

After a fast start to 2017, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has experienced a sharp U-turn. In our estimation, however, it may be time to buckle up and take a test drive in TSLA stock using a modified spread that will keep investors safer than the competition can. Let me explain.

It almost appeared TSLA stock knew how to do just one thing this year: drag the Tesla shorts higher and higher, as shares powered forward by nearly 26% in under two months at last week’s highs.

Tesla’s strong rally came despite the company having its share of insults and threats. From cash burn, worries of another secondary, increased risk under a less-subsidy friendly Trump administration and auto competitors gaining traction in the EV car market, investors ignored or shook off a good deal of potentially bearish catalysts.

Then came earnings; TSLA stock skidded lower by roughly 6.5% in the report’s immediate aftermath. A wider-than-expected loss of 69 cents per share, surprise departure by Tesla’s CFO and failure to ramp up deliverables guidance all contributed to investors’ less carefree outlook.

Building over the past couple sessions despite assurances by management, there’s also increased speculation Tesla will delay its Model 3 rollout. The much-anticipated launch is supposed to challenge General Motors Company’s (NYSE:GM) electric vehicle Chevy Bolt, which was recently named “Car of the Year” at the Detroit Auto Show.

Now, there’s also Goldman Sachs’ downgrade of TSLA stock.

The investment bank cut shares to ‘sell’ from ‘neutral,’ citing most all the negatives already outlined and estimates Tesla has skewed risk to the downside. Having said that, Goldman isn’t always spot-on when it comes to timely recommendations on TSLA stock.

Tesla Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge So is it time to apply the brakes to Tesla’s bump in the road or take a backseat behind Goldman?

As the weekly chart of TSLA stock shows, shares have entered an area of potential technical support and offer a lower-risk spot to buy shares. However, there are no guarantees when it comes to buying stock and exiting gracefully.

Currently, Tesla has seen a common corrective move of 16% that’s testing the 38% retracement level, as well as a couple support lines I’ve drawn on the price chart. The pullback looks more meaningful as it’s also challenging the recent key breakout point on the weekly chart, which I wrote about back on Jan. 11.

