Go With the Flow and Buy Progressive Corp (PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR ) is the nation’s No. 4 property & casualty (P&C) insurance company. And of the three ahead of it, only one — Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL ) — is publicly traded.

Geico, which is No. 2 in the nation, is technically traded, but it’s a part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B ), which holds a number of other businesses as well. State Farm is No. 1, commanding about 20% of the market. PGR has almost 9%.

P&C insurers have been beneficiaries in the resurgence of the economy for a couple reasons.

PGR Stock: A Bet on the U.S. Economy

First, a growing economy means people are spending. And in the U.S., that means people buy new cars, which means insurance companies get to insure more expensive vehicles, and that means higher premiums. That same goes for all the other toys PGR insures like all-terrain vehicles, boats, motorcycles and recreational vehicles.

Progressive does have a property arm that offers homeowner and rental insurance, but its auto business is where its bread is buttered.

Second, insurers collect premiums regularly. They then hold a good chunk of that in cash and cash equivalents, like U.S. Treasuries. The rest they invest in the markets to help increase the return on their capital.

As interest rates rise, PGR is a beneficiary of the rising T-bond rates. This is a huge risk-free boon to Progressive’s bottom line. And the market has been in rally mode as well, so its investments have likely helped drive earnings.

But those two reasons make a very good argument for the P&C insurance industry as a whole. What makes PGR a uniquely good buy is its ability to grow its market share and stay innovative.

