Here’s What to Expect From Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) is set to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results on Feb 8. In the last quarter, this tire manufacturer posted a positive earnings surprise of 0.86%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

These Factors Are In Play for GT Earnings

Goodyear regularly launches innovative products and services to boost sales. Goodyear is trying to boost its shareholder value, strengthen balance sheet and invest in projects with a high rate of return by reallocating around $1.1 billion from its 2014–2016 cash flow.

Further, the company has been redeeming some of its outstanding senior notes using the proceeds from the offering of new senior notes with lower interest rate. These transactions will reduce the interest expense of the company. The removal of Sumitomo Rubber’s minority interest in Goodyear Dunlop Tires Europe B.V. is also expected to augment Goodyear’s earnings.

Goodyear expects tire unit volume to rise 1–2% in 2016 and raw material costs to be 4% lower than 2015. During 2016, the company expects cost savings of about $150 million.

However, the volatility impacting Goodyear’s U.S. commercial truck tire business has forced the company to reduce its total segment operating income guidance for 2016 to $2–$2.25 billion from the prior range of $2.1–$2.2 billion. This means that segment operating income will be lower than $2.02 billion recorded in 2015.

Further, Goodyear’s revenue has been declining since 2013. Revenues in the first nine months of 2016 fell 8% year over year to $11.4 billion due to unfavorable foreign currency translation and deconsolidation of the subsidiary in Venezuela.

Goodyear expects foreign currency translation to negatively affect segment operating income by $25 million in 2016.

GT’s Earnings Whispers Are Not Positive

Our proven model does not conclusively show that Goodyear is likely to beat earnings this quarter. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen.

This is not the case here as you will see below:

Next Page