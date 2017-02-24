Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Sues Uber Over Allegedly Stolen Technology

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Waymo is suing Uber for using technology that it claims was stolen from it by a former employee.

Waymo, the self-driving car company that belongs to GOOGL, claims that one of Uber’s employees stole technology from it and used it for the company’s own self-driving car efforts. The company says this employee is Anthony Levandowski.

Anthony Levandowski is the founder of Otto. Otto is a self-driving car startup that was created in 2016. Uber bought this startup in 2016 and added Levandowski to its team. Levandowski was a previous employee of the GOOGL car company before founding Otto.

According to Waymo, Anthony Levandowski downloaded more than 14,000 confidential and proprietary design files for its hardware systems six weeks before resigning from the GOOGL company. Among those files were the company’s design data for its LiDAR system.

Waymo says that it has decided to file a lawsuit against Uber after receiving an email from one of its suppliers. The supplier makes parts for the GOOGL company’s LiDAR system. In the email was a picture of a circuit board for Uber’s own LiDAR technology. Waymo says this circuit board looked incredibly like the one it created for its own LiDAR system.

Waymo says that after conducting some research, it has discovered that other former employees also downloaded confidential information from the company. These employees now work for Uber and Otto. The GOOGL company claims this was an organized act to steal its trade secrets and intellectual property.

Waymo also claims that Anthony Levandowski expressed his desire to “replicate” the company’s technology as a rival. It claims he told employees of this plan months before his retirement.