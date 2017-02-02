Mobile Payments: Google Hands Free Payment Test Shutting Down

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is shuttering its Google Hands Free payment service.

The app was designed to be a simple way of paying for products in most restaurants and retailers without all the hassle of putting in your debit card information, or signing for your credit card. However, the Google Hands Free payment service did not run as smoothly as the company had expected.

It existed for iOS and Android since its inception last year and you would simply say “I’ll pay with Google” to your phone. The cashier would then look at an image at your phone that would give them the green light to finish your order.

However, the offering did not prove to save any time or perform any better than competitors such as Android Pay. Additionally, it only managed to work in a few stores in the South Bay, including McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) and Papa John’s Int’l Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA ).

This is not the end for the technology that was used on Google Hands Free payment’s services as the company promises that it may use the best elements of it for an app, or some other payment product in the future.

How do you think that Alphabet’s ambitions could be furthered in a manner that would work with everyone?

GOOG shares surged 0.2%, while GOOGL stock gained 0.4%.

