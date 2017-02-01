Can GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Escape Its Bearish Dogma?

The dogma among bearish investors is set. GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) is a one-trick camera pony, drones were a fad, Christmas numbers due out Feb. 2 will be terrible and the game is over for GPRO stock.

They’ve seen this movie. It’s Groundhog Day.

But despite a recall of its Karma drone and 200 layoffs, GoPro is not giving up. The Karma will be relaunched this month, the Hero cameras sold well and tomorrow will be another day.

GPRO stock still has no debt, its market cap of $1.68 billion isn’t much bigger than its 2015 sales and there was $224 million in cash and short-term securities on the books in September to address its problems. It can still be a solid No.2 against China’s DJI in consumer drones and make money as the market evolves from its consumer focus to a business one.

That’s the hope anyway.

Why GoPro Stock Is a Battlefield Stock

For the quarter ending in December, analysts believe GoPro stock earned about $35 million — 27 cents per share — with revenues of about $572 million. That would leave it about 25% behind last year’s sales, but Christmas cash flow should be positive and the company will survive.

Blackrock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK ) is reportedly putting more money into the company, Pacific Crest believes the drone market is viable and some bulls are now predicting GPRO stock will double in 2017.

There is no question that GoPro stock is now a “battlefield” stock, where analysts can hold wildly divergent views. InvestorPlace contributor Jayson Derrick, for instance, is screaming sell, sell sell. While InvestorPlace contributor Joseph Hargett thinks this dead cat can still bounce back.

What’s the real situation?

Is GoPro a Drone Company?

GoPro was not founded to make drones. It was founded to make cameras.

It got into drones as mounts for the cameras, and discovered in 2016 that drones are tough to produce, in quantity, at a competitive price.

The Karma drone had to be recalled in November, and along the way the stock had a precipitous fall from grace, dropping from $17 per share in October to less than $9 per share at the start of 2017. The drones were suddenly losing power and crashing, a major safety risk.

Management acted. It laid-off people, it changed its Christmas marketing plans on a dime and it has delivered a kit called Karma Core, a replacement body, at just $400. The Karma product was originally sold at $800.

InvestorPlace contributor Brian Wu suggests that all of this is noise. He insists it’s the camera, the original GoPro product, that is the key to the company’s future. Only 2,500 Karma drones were sold in the first place, and the Hero5 camera sells in the millions of units, so that’s what GPRO stock investors should be looking at.

